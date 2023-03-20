Fruits Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Fruits has a market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $45,052.95 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fruits has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Fruits coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fruits

Fruits launched on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

