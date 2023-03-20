G999 (G999) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $200.28 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, G999 has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00060414 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00041609 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000256 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018420 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000194 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.