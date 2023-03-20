GameStop (GME) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 21st. Analysts expect GameStop to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GME opened at $16.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $49.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GameStop by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in GameStop by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GameStop by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in GameStop by 5.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in GameStop by 56.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

