Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Gannett from $2.10 to $2.60 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

GCI opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Gannett has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Gannett by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gannett by 33.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Gannett by 25.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

