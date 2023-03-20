Gartner (NYSE:IT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE IT traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $305.56. The stock had a trading volume of 50,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,031. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $334.13 and its 200 day moving average is $322.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25.

Insider Activity at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gartner

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Gartner by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

