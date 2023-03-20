GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.95.

GDS Stock Performance

NASDAQ GDS opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. GDS has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $48.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

GDS Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

