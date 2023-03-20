Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gen Digital Stock Up 0.5 %

Gen Digital stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54. Gen Digital has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gen Digital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the third quarter worth about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gen Digital in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Gen Digital by 41.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

