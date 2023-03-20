General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Intrinsic Value Partners LLC

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the period. General Electric comprises about 3.6% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after buying an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,786 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in General Electric by 178.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569,368 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,668,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $679,270,000 after purchasing an additional 127,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $90.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average of $78.79.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

