Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of GNW opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95. Genworth Financial has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $6.40.
Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.
Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.
