Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNWGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Shares of GNW opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95. Genworth Financial has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNWGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,132,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genworth Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

See Also

