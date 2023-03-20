Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Receives $33.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTY. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of GTY stock opened at $34.72 on Monday. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.98%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

