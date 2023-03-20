Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered Gildan Activewear from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 1.1 %

GIL opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.