Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GILD. DZ Bank lowered Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.40.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of GILD stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,103. The stock has a market cap of $98.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.62.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.