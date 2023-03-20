Gill Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,453 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $196.02. 481,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298,641. The company has a market capitalization of $268.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

