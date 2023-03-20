Gill Capital Partners LLC Acquires 4,698 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.7% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,733,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,613,000 after acquiring an additional 478,129 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,248 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,905,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,964,000 after purchasing an additional 387,621 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,259,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,088,000 after purchasing an additional 61,290 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.82. 186,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,924. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $76.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

