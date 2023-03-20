Gill Capital Partners LLC Acquires 6,992 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,902 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after acquiring an additional 813,348 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,405,000 after acquiring an additional 575,034 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16,825.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 310,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,287,000 after acquiring an additional 308,238 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,608,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.72. The stock had a trading volume of 84,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,012. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

