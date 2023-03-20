Gill Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,174 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after buying an additional 611,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after buying an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in Hershey by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 621,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,115,000 after buying an additional 404,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,756,000 after buying an additional 342,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hershey from $246.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.54.

Hershey Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HSY stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.02. 242,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.25. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $247.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,522,062. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

