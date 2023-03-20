Gill Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,622 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,368,000 after buying an additional 4,187,987 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,773,419 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,421,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,525,000 after buying an additional 1,013,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,313,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $39.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,992. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

