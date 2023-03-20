Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $592,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Gill Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEO. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter valued at $257,000.

IEO stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.51. The stock had a trading volume of 158,159 shares. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $70.54. The firm has a market cap of $886.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.35.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

