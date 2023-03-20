Gill Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,702,000 after buying an additional 2,710,424 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,828 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,929,000 after purchasing an additional 164,885 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 461,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 282,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $2.31 on Monday, reaching $363.78. 91,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,894. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $429.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.54. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

