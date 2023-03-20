Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 11,902 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,902 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 26.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter valued at $172,000. 23.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VGM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.95. 9,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,808. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

