Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,593 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Gill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $20.16. 47,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,460. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

