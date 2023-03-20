Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 9,600 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Gill Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October accounts for 1.4% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 56,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 29,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $21,298,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS:POCT traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $30.80. 11,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.42.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

