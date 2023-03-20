Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Glatfelter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLT opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.89. Glatfelter has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $13.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51.

Insider Activity at Glatfelter

In related news, CAO David C. Elder bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,976.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,880.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO David C. Elder bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,976.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,880.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wolfgang Laures bought 277,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 316,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,632.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glatfelter

About Glatfelter

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

