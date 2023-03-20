Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Glatfelter Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GLT opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.89. Glatfelter has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $13.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51.
Insider Activity at Glatfelter
In related news, CAO David C. Elder bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,976.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,880.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO David C. Elder bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,976.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,880.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wolfgang Laures bought 277,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 316,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,632.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glatfelter
About Glatfelter
Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.
