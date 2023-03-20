Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Raised by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for approximately 1.3% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Global Payments worth $21,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,733,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,173,000 after buying an additional 1,186,038 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Global Payments by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,158,000 after buying an additional 1,136,866 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after buying an additional 1,018,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

Global Payments Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $2.30 on Monday, hitting $100.85. The stock had a trading volume of 460,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,153. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.47 and a 200 day moving average of $109.20. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $146.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.98, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.