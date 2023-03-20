Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Raised by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for approximately 1.3% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Global Payments worth $21,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,733,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,173,000 after buying an additional 1,186,038 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Global Payments by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,158,000 after buying an additional 1,136,866 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after buying an additional 1,018,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.28%.
In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
