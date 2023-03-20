Global Star Acquisition, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GLSTU) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 20th

Global Star Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GLSTU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 20th. Global Star Acquisition had issued 8,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 20th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Global Star Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Global Star Acquisition stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. Global Star Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Star Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Star Acquisition stock. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Global Star Acquisition Company Profile

Global Star Acquisition, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on Fintech and Proptech businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software, services, or products to the financial services or real estate industries.

