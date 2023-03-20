Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Position Cut by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,616 shares during the period. Global X Uranium ETF accounts for 1.4% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 89,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 411,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after buying an additional 267,195 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 170,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.95.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.