Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Globalstar Stock Performance

GSAT stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.73.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

