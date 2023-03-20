Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

AUMN stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.59.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

About Golden Minerals

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.