Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
AUMN stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.59.
About Golden Minerals
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.