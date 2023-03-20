Goldfinch (GFI) Price Reaches $0.68 on Top Exchanges

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $30.12 million and $184,432.80 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded up 17.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.00354821 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,291.57 or 0.25789601 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,995,705 tokens. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

