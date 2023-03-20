Goldfinch Price Hits $0.66 on Top Exchanges (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Goldfinch has a market cap of $28.88 million and approximately $270,337.55 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Goldfinch has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,002,254 tokens. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars.

