Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price target on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Shares of GBDC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.53. 114,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $15.58.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 194.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 469,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,486,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 233,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 12,769 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

