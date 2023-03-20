Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

GTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Gray Television from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.20.

NYSE GTN opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $779.77 million, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.61. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.15. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gray Television will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,546,000 after purchasing an additional 97,570 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 352.1% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,140,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,000 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 3.1% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,639,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,933 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,393,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,309,000 after purchasing an additional 64,368 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

