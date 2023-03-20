Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.88. 294,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 762,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Gray Television Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $813.19 million, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Gray Television had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gray Television by 4,829.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Gray Television by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gray Television by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

