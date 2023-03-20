Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AJX. TheStreet lowered Great Ajax from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $11.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently -79.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 39,888 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

