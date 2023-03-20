Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,933. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Greenlight Capital Re has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 130.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 73,513 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 53.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 13,577 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter valued at $1,412,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

