Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.
Greenlight Capital Re Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ GLRE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,933. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Greenlight Capital Re has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenlight Capital Re
Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile
Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE)
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- 5 Tech Stocks With Bank-Like Dividend Yields
- Is Fastenal Setting Up a Furious Flag Breakout?
- UBS Buys Failing Credit Suisse: Will It Cause a Fed Pause?
- Which Gold Stocks Can Help You Hedge Bank Exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.