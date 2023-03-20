Gregory B. Maffei Acquires 50,000 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) CEO Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,283,471.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $26.70. 1,649,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,599. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.88.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

