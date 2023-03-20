Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Griffon from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Griffon Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78. Griffon has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $43.74.

Griffon Announces Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $649.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.14 million. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. Griffon’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Griffon will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Griffon by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth $667,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth $569,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

