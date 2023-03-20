Grin (GRIN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $895,190.77

Grin (GRIN) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $7.28 million and $895,190.77 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,848.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00300589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012091 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00076049 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.80 or 0.00555862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.51 or 0.00490172 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

