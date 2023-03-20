Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Grupo Simec Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of SIM stock opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.34. Grupo Simec has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $36.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48.

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $564.09 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 15.64%.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

