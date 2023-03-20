Guild of Guardians Price Up 14.7% This Week (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $21.94 million and approximately $365,978.76 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

