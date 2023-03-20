Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.19

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.19 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.32 ($0.05), with a volume of 635505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.54 ($0.06).

Gulf Marine Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of £44.06 million, a P/E ratio of 104.75 and a beta of 2.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gulf Marine Services

In other Gulf Marine Services news, insider Charbel El Khoury sold 51,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total transaction of £2,573.20 ($3,136.14). Corporate insiders own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Marine Services Company Profile

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments.

Featured Stories

