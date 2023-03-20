GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.43 on Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $32.48 million and $9,050.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009554 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005018 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001080 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003238 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

