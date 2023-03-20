HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 155,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 178,953 shares.The stock last traded at $12.42 and had previously closed at $12.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $596.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 19.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,286,000 after buying an additional 61,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after acquiring an additional 72,114 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 172,368 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 281,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

