Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $3.77

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $3.90. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 874,980 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.