Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $3.77

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $3.90. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 874,980 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15.
Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.
