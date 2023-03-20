Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $3.77

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMYGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $3.90. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 874,980 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

