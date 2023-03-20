Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities downgraded Harsco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:HSC opened at $6.91 on Thursday. Harsco has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harsco

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.05 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Harsco will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Harsco in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.