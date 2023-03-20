Head-To-Head Survey: ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) and Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) and ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Paya and ZipLink, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Paya alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paya 0 10 0 0 2.00 ZipLink 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paya currently has a consensus target price of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 0.96%. Given Paya’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Paya is more favorable than ZipLink.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

96.2% of Paya shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Paya shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.5% of ZipLink shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Paya has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZipLink has a beta of -0.75, meaning that its stock price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paya and ZipLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paya 2.92% 14.62% 5.43% ZipLink N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paya and ZipLink’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paya $282.74 million 4.55 -$810,000.00 $0.06 162.36 ZipLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZipLink has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paya.

Summary

Paya beats ZipLink on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paya

(Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia; Fort Walton Beach, Florida; Dayton, Ohio; Mt. Vernon, Ohio; Dallas, Texas; and Tempe, Arizona.

About ZipLink

(Get Rating)

ZipLink, Inc. provides wholesale Internet connectivity services. The company was founded on November 21, 1995 and is headquartered in Hartford, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.