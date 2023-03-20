Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCSG traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,988. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $947.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.74 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,772,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,614,000 after acquiring an additional 61,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,350,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 285,326 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,436 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,807,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after buying an additional 245,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,622,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after buying an additional 377,962 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

