Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 70,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FM traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 72,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,823. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

