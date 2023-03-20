Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,612. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $229.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.08 and a 200-day moving average of $185.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

