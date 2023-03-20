Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 112,931 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,931 shares during the period. Global X Uranium ETF makes up about 1.7% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $11,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 173.2% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:URA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.22. 198,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,505. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.05. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

